Steady Breeze, Temps To Continue in South Florida For Several Days

A steady breeze will maintain a steady temperature trend over the next several days as strong high pressure remains parked over the Atlantic.

Sunday through Friday will be characterized by mild morning lows in the lower 70s with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Rain chances will be exceptionally slim with afternoon sky conditions averaging partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

The persistent on-shore breeze will maintain a high risk for rip currents through Monday, but likely for much of the work week.

