2022 Hurricane Season Halfway Point Quickly Approaches

The halfway point of hurricane season is right around the corner, and even though we’ve enjoyed a quiet July and August, things tend to historically ramp up very quickly in the coming weeks.

So far, we’ve only had three named storms and they all came at the beginning of the season.

By this point in 2005, we had 11 tropical cyclones and ended up in second place all-time with 28.

2020 began with 13 tropical cyclones and shattered the record with 31 total. 2021 began with 8 tropical cyclones and ended up the third-most active season with 21.

A normal season has 14 total named storms and NOAA is still holding on to its “at or above normal” prediction of 14-20 named storms.

In other words, as quiet as it’s been, all signs still point to an active second half of the season, but in reality, there is absolutely no way to know for sure.

What we do know is this…in order for this season to come anywhere close to last year when we had 21 storms, we would need to have the record-setting pace we saw during the second half of 2020, and that is mathematically unlikely.

But an increase in storm activity is already underway in the Atlantic and we’ll have to wait and see how the second half pans out.