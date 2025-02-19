Arctic temps hit parts of US, prompting Extreme Cold Warnings

Crippling Arctic temperatures have reached into the heart of the nation, prompting “Extreme Cold Warnings” to be issued from North Dakota to Oklahoma Tuesday evening.

The warning, new this year from the National Weather Service, warns for life-threatening wind chill values of nearly 60-below zero across the Northern Plains while sub-zero wind chills grip the Southern Plains through Wednesday.

Strong, gusty winds working in tandem with below-zero air temperatures, will produce dangerous wind chills through Wednesday as fresh snowfall blankets Nebraska to Virginia.

Extreme Cold Warnings were issued for a portion of the U.S.

This current blast of winter is the first of its kind this month due to a storm track that has favored the northern tier of states for the last several weeks.

The subtle southern shift is allowing the cold air to plunge all the way to Texas and across the Southeast in the coming days.

While South Florida will not turn frigid, a slightly cooler forecast pattern is expected for a few days following Thursday’s cold front.

This front, the strongest the area has seen in weeks, will allow morning low temperatures to dip into the upper 50s by Friday morning.

Near-normal temperatures will follow through the weekend as afternoon highs level off in the lower to middle 70s.