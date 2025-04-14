Beyond the Forecast: The impact climate change has had on South Florida's rain season

Climate change has made South Florida’s rainy, heat and hurricane seasons all much more dangerous.

When it comes to rain, we are seeing more and more frequent intense rainfalls; a larger amount of rain in a shorter period of time.

In 2023, several 6” rain events plus a lot of smaller events added up to a record-shattering 113.61” in Fort Lauderdale.

The biggest event was on April 12th, 2023, when we saw two feet of rain.

We saw over a foot of rain in June of 2024 and up to 8” of rain on March 30th of this year.

As carbon dioxide levels increase, Earth’s average temperature increases. We will hit an unsustainable 430 parts per million of CO2 this spring.

For every 1° rise in temperature, there is a 4% rise in water vapor or available moisture.

That means rain bombs are becoming more and more frequent as our temps continue to rise.

Since 1970, Miami has seen a 12% increase in rainfall intensity and 88% of cities analyzed across the country have seen an average of 15% rainfall intensity increase since 1970.