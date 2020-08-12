‘Bolt From the Blue' Strikes Palm Tree in Florida

A lightning bolt was caught on dashcam video striking a palm tree in a Florida neighborhood – and it wasn’t even raining.

Jonathan Moore says he was working in the Tampa-area when the lightning bolt struck the nearby tree. A loud boom can be heard in the video moments before the strike, which caused a single limb to fall.

Meteorologists said storms were in the forecast, but skies were blue at the time of the strike.

Lightning is common during thunderstorms, but what about in seemingly clear, blue skies?

Experts call this occurrence a “bolt from the blue.”

According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, a bolt from the blue is a flash from the side of thunderstorm clouds that travels a relatively long distance in clear skies before striking the ground.

Moore says he took the incident as an opportunity to warn others to always be on alert.

In 2019, 20 people were killed by lightning strikes in the United States, according to NOAA. This year, so far, a dozen people suffered fatal lightning strikes.