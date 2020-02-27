Chilly Temps, Clear Skies in South Florida Ahead of Weekend

Break out the jackets - temperatures are dipping and South Florida is getting some cool and clear weather late in the workweek and possibly into the weekend.

On Thursday night into Friday morning, lows are expected to be the high 40s for most of the metro area. The low in Miami will be 50 degrees and the Keys will see low temperatures in the mid to upper-50s.

In preparation for the cold temperatures, Broward County issued a one-day Cold Weather Emergency from 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday. People who are homeless are advised to report to designated pick-up and/or shelter locations for transportation or access to cold-night shelters.

Pick-up spots:

Salvation Army

1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL (6:30 p.m.)

Northeaster Transit Center

Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, FL (6:30 P.M.)

Shelters:

Broward Outreach Center

2056 Scott Street, Hollywood, FL

Salvation Army

1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Central Homeless Assistance Center

920 N. W. 7th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL

North Homeless Assistance Center

1700 Blount Road, Pompano Beach, FL

Skies will be clear and sunny despite the chill on Friday, with high temperatures reaching 70 degrees. On Friday night into Saturday morning, lows will once again be in the 40s to 50s.

There is zero rain chance through Tuesday.