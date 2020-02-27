first alert weather

Chilly Temps, Clear Skies in South Florida Ahead of Weekend

In preparation for the cold temperatures, Broward County issued a one-day Cold Weather Emergency through Friday morning

Break out the jackets - temperatures are dipping and South Florida is getting some cool and clear weather late in the workweek and possibly into the weekend.

On Thursday night into Friday morning, lows are expected to be the high 40s for most of the metro area. The low in Miami will be 50 degrees and the Keys will see low temperatures in the mid to upper-50s.

In preparation for the cold temperatures, Broward County issued a one-day Cold Weather Emergency from 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday. People who are homeless are advised to report to designated pick-up and/or shelter locations for transportation or access to cold-night shelters.

Pick-up spots:

  • Salvation Army
    1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL (6:30 p.m.)
  • Northeaster Transit Center
    Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, FL (6:30 P.M.)

Shelters:

  • Broward Outreach Center
    2056 Scott Street, Hollywood, FL
  • Salvation Army
    1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • Central Homeless Assistance Center
    920 N. W. 7th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • North Homeless Assistance Center
    1700 Blount Road, Pompano Beach, FL

Skies will be clear and sunny despite the chill on Friday, with high temperatures reaching 70 degrees. On Friday night into Saturday morning, lows will once again be in the 40s to 50s.

There is zero rain chance through Tuesday.

