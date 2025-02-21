Cold front brings breezy Friday, comfortable weekend to South Florida

After several days of above-normal temperatures, a cold front has arrived in South Florida Friday, with morning temperatures just as expected in the upper 50s.

The north wind, with a gust breeze hitting 15-20 mph, will continue to filter the cold air, but it will not last long, as by this Saturday high pressure will move into the Atlantic. The wind will take an easterly direction, and that will allow for a gradual increase in temperatures.

This Friday we expect highs between 71-74 degrees, after several weeks of seeing above average temperatures in the low 80s, a noticeable drop thanks to the front.

If you like this cooler and drier weather, we’ve got you covered right through the weekend with morning 60s and afternoon 70s through Sunday.

Parts of Florida to see temperatures as low as 30 degrees

In the Sunshine State, the coldest temperatures are expected up north, in cities like Gainesville and Tallahassee, with lows barely hovering around 30 degrees. In Central Florida, a cold morning is in the cards for Friday, with lows in the 40s in areas such as Orlando and Tampa.

For southeast Florida, the lowest temperatures will range from 55 to 60 degrees. While it is true that these numbers are below “normal” for the season (which is an average of 64 degrees), we will be far from breaking a record, as the lowest figure on record for a February 21 was 41 degrees in 1977.

In other words, we are not expecting extreme cold, but we will still have lows between 10 and 15 degrees below what we have been feeling for the past few weeks.

Future Forecast

Today: Partly sunny and breezy. Morning 50s. Afternoon mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Morning mid-60s. Afternoon mid-70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Morning mid-60s. Afternoon mid-70s.