Another cold front on its way to South Florida. Why it's ‘impressive' and what to expect

The first of three cold fronts came through last Wednesday and took away the worst of the humidity.

The second cold front came through on Friday and allowed for most of South Florida to wake up to the 60s on Saturday morning while bringing beautiful and refreshing weather this weekend.

The third cold front is the big one and quite impressive for this time of the year.

When is the cold front coming?

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

We historically see our first big Arctic front closer to Christmas, not Thanksgiving. Cold air across Canada will dive down the east coast, all the way to South Florida on Wednesday. This will drive through a cold front by Thursday.

What will the cold front bring?

The front could bring quite a bit of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening because it will link up with the remnants of Tropical Storm Sara. It now appears as though sunshine will rapidly increase and humidity will rapidly decrease after Thursday morning.

What is the timing?

Expect bright sun Thursday afternoon, all day Friday, and into Saturday and Sunday as well.

Other than the last of the rain early Thursday morning, Thursday through Sunday will feature zero rain chances. Highs will be in the mid-70s Friday and Saturday, and lows will be in the upper 50s for the first time since February.

We don’t ever want to jump the gun and celebrate too early, but we look for a front like this each year to "unofficially" end hurricane season – hoping this is the case this year.