Weather

Cold front to bring low 60 degrees to South Florida this Sunday morning

These will be the coolest numbers we’ve seen in a few weeks.

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

We are forecasting a warm Friday across South Florida with mid-80s expected by late in the day, but for those of you looking for something crisp to return, we’ve got you covered.

A front will barrel through early on Saturday and you’ll really feel it the following day. Our official forecast for Miami comes in at 61 degrees for Sunday morning, 60 degrees in Fort Lauderdale and 68 degrees for Key West.

A typical morning for this time of the year comes in at 69 degrees for both Miami and Fort Lauderdale with Key West coming in at 72 degrees.

These numbers are clearly well below normal for Miami and Fort Lauderdale, but are we close to records? No, not even close.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale’s record low for Sunday morning comes in at 45 degrees. Now that’s cold!

Finally, Key West would have to dip to 60 degrees to be in record territory.

So, in a nutshell, this weekend will certainly be fresh but not record fresh. These will be the coolest numbers we’ve seen in a few weeks.

The last time we saw temperatures near or below these levels was back on March 22 and 23.

