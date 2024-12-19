Dense fog advisory in South Florida lowers visibility. Our meteorologist explains

Some folks in western South Florida suburbs woke up to a somewhat unusual sight around these parts: a thick fog, which might've complicated the Thursday morning commute.

In fact, a dense fog advisory remains in effect for the Lower Keys in Monroe County until 2 p.m. An earlier advisory expired at 9 a.m. for Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The cover affected mostly the far western portions of the region, as seen on the road in Weston.

But what causes it?

The National Weather Service (NWS) says that as the earth’s surface continues to cool, provided a deep enough layer of moist air is present near the ground, the humidity will reach 100% and fog will form.

"Fog is just basically a cloud at the surface, and we tend to see it quite a bit this time of the year," First Alert meteorologist Adam Berg says.

A fog advisory is Issued when fog reduces visibility to 1/8 mile or less over a widespread area, according to the NWS.

Emergency officials reminded the public to drive slow, and turn on low-beam headlights, not high-beam.

"So fog is made up of these little water particles right? So when you flash the high beams, you actually get a lot of that light bouncing back at you and it can actually blind you," Berg said.

So give yourself extra time to get to where you're going, because "if you can't see that far ahead of you, and you're on the highway traveling at highway speed, it can be deadly," he added.