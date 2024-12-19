Weather

Dense fog advisory in South Florida lowers visibility. Our meteorologist explains

A dense fog advisory remains in effect for the Lower Keys in Monroe County until 2 p.m.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some folks in western South Florida suburbs woke up to a somewhat unusual sight around these parts: a thick fog, which might've complicated the Thursday morning commute.

In fact, a dense fog advisory remains in effect for the Lower Keys in Monroe County until 2 p.m. An earlier advisory expired at 9 a.m. for Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The cover affected mostly the far western portions of the region, as seen on the road in Weston.

But what causes it?

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The National Weather Service (NWS) says that as the earth’s surface continues to cool, provided a deep enough layer of moist air is present near the ground, the humidity will reach 100% and fog will form.

"Fog is just basically a cloud at the surface, and we tend to see it quite a bit this time of the year," First Alert meteorologist Adam Berg says.

A fog advisory is Issued when fog reduces visibility to 1/8 mile or less over a widespread area, according to the NWS.

Weather Stories

Weather 7 hours ago

Today's forecast

Weather Dec 12

Cold front dips South Florida into the 50s. Here's why it's up to the wind to warm us up

Emergency officials reminded the public to drive slow, and turn on low-beam headlights, not high-beam.

"So fog is made up of these little water particles right? So when you flash the high beams, you actually get a lot of that light bouncing back at you and it can actually blind you," Berg said.

So give yourself extra time to get to where you're going, because "if you can't see that far ahead of you, and you're on the highway traveling at highway speed, it can be deadly," he added.

This article tagged under:

WeatherFlorida KeysMonroe County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us