Downpours, strong storms in South Florida: Track weather with Doppler 6000

Mainly dry weather is expected overnight into Thursday morning before another round of storms fires up

By Steve MacLaughlin

South Florida is expecting some heavy downpours to develop Thursday evening, and even a few isolated, strong storms.

Strong storms that developed north and west of South Florida prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning earlier this evening over Alligator Alley in The Everglades.

This rain is finally moving east into Metro Broward and Miami-Dade counties and should make it all the way to Miami and Fort Lauderdale over the next hour.

Although this storm is no longer severe, the weather could get very ugly in Broward and Dade counties through 11 p.m. with 40 mph gusts, hail, downpours and a lot of lightning.

Mainly dry weather is expected overnight into Thursday morning before another round of storms fires up by about 3 p.m.

Thursday will be the final day of this stormy pattern with mainly dry weather starting Friday and even some cooler temps and drier humidity this weekend.

