EF-2 tornado north of Orlando had peak winds of 120 mph, NWS says

An EF-2 tornado was confirmed to have touched down north of Orlando, along Interstate 4, on Monday, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

The twister had peak winds of 120 mph, and touched down at around 9:30 a.m. in the Longwood/Lake Mary area, a city about 19 miles north of Orlando, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

While tornadoes are not uncommon in Central Florida, the vast majority are weak.

Only about 10 percent of tornadoes in that area are categorized EF-2 or EF-3, which have winds of 111 to 165 mph.

The rest are considered EF-0 or EF-1, which have winds of 65 to 110 mph.

South Florida forecast

South Florida is not currently under any severe weather threat. Monday evening saw a wind advisory in effect until 8 p.m. for both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures early Tuesday are coming in more than 10 degrees cooler than Monday morning. This is pushing the mercury into the upper-50s in some spots.

Afternoon numbers will rebound and end up in the upper-70s, which is still a touch below average for this time of the year. A pleasant breeze between 10-15 mph tops is also in the forecast Tuesday, but it won't be anything like Monday's gusty evening.