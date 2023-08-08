For the first time ever, Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe have Excessive Heat Warnings

There’s heat and then there’s excessive heat.

Tuesday was a historic day for South Florida. It was the first day in the history of South Florida that Miami-Dade and Broward counties and the Keys are all under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Wednesday could be the second day ever. We had five warm temperature records across South Florida Tuesday including a low of 87° in Marathon for only the second time ever…the first time was on July 18. That brings our running summer total up to 114 warm records with many more expected this week.

Take those record temps and the humidity near the highest levels possible, and you get the heat index or feels-like temps 110-115°, even in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

July was Miami’s hottest single month on record with an average temperature of 86.5°. This beats the previous record of 85.9° from July of 2020. The normal is 84.1°.

And it is now official that July was also Earth’s hottest on record with an average temperature of 62.51°, beating the old record of 61.91° from July of 2019. Earth’s twentieth-century average for July is 60.4°.

Rain chances will be on the order of about 30% Tuesday and Wednesday with almost no rain expected Thursday and Friday. This just means the heat sticks around for most of the day, which is not ideal.

We see a bit of a pattern change by the weekend with more rain and a little less heat.