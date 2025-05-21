Wednesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far, as South Florida looks at high temperatures reaching into the low-90 degrees.

Normal for this time of year is to have high temps in the upper-80s.

So far, the hottest it’s been is 91 degrees, which we’ve hit twice this month, on the 14th and 17th .

Wednesday our area is to hit 93 to 94 degrees. The final temperature will be determined by whether the winds can shift from the south to the west Wednesday afternoon fast enough for us to get much warmer than the low 90s.

The current record for this date is 95 degrees in Miami and 96 degrees in Fort Lauderdale. Both of these records were hit back in 2008.

As we continue observing Heat Safety Week, #MDFR reminds you that certain populations are more vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat. During high temperatures, check in on those most at risk, like pregnant individuals, newborns, children, older adults, and people with chronic… pic.twitter.com/44y80kLBAj — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) May 21, 2025

Regardless if we hit the record high temp, the feel-like conditions will be into the triple digits.

We could have heat index values near 105--but not for the duration needed for heat alerts. To hit that criteria, we'd need to stay at 105 for two or more hours.

But, it will be the hottest we’ve felt as temperatures climb near record highs.

The heat will impact those working outdoors for extended periods of time along with anyone that is sensitive to the heat. Taking breaks in the air conditioning and drinking lots of water or electrolytes will help manage the heat impacts on our bodies.

After Wednesday, rain chance increase, and this will help break up some of the extreme heat.