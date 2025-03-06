From morning 50s to highs in the 80s, South Florida in for weather whiplash

We are on a temperature-rollercoaster here in South Florida.

Wednesday brought widespread mid-80 degrees to the area with high humidity mixed in as well. It's not quite record heat, but is well above our typical highs in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees.

But on Thursday, well, it's feelings a little different. Gone are the 80s as a front blasted through Wednesday night. North winds brought morning 60s to the area, and afternoon highs will likely not escape the 70s—making it easily 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

The north breeze continues Thursday night, and we step the numbers down even further.

We are forecasting low- to mid-50 degrees across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with low-60s into the Lower Keys. These numbers will be the coolest we’ve seen since January.

But alas, this cooldown won’t stick around long, as our next warming trend rolls in: we go from the coolest numbers in over a month to possible record heat buy the end of the weekend.

Highs are forecast to hit the upper-80s in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, with low-80s for Key West.

But wait, there’s more!

Yet another cold front works in early next week, dropping highs back to the 70s.

Remember folks to enjoy these cold fronts, as summer is right around the corner.