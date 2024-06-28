Heat advisory in place for Miami-Dade, Broward counties

A heat advisory is in effect Friday for most of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the alert even extends as far north as Palm Beach County.

The advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highs are once again expected to push into the low- to mid- 90 degrees. Heat index values of up to 109 degrees are expected, and the National Weather Service warns that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

The area will also see another round of midday and afternoon storms, with spotty flooding the most likely impact.

Tips for dealing with the heat

There’s hot and then there's heat advisory hot.

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.

The general basic recommendation is to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and protect yourself from the sun if you're going to be engaging in outdoor activities.

One of the first warnings is related to vehicles, as the heat inside a car can be deadly. "Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The interior temperature of the vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees," says the Red Cross.

It is also recommended to avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

If you don't have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the hottest hours of the day in places like libraries, theaters, and shopping malls.

It is also advisable to avoid extreme temperature changes. Avoid exercising outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks if you work outdoors and check frequently to ensure that pets are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.

Future forecast

The weather pattern will shift a little more as we go into the weekend, as more of an east breeze works across the region.

What does this mean? The area could see scattered showers and a few storms earlier Saturday, with most of the action pushing well west of us by the afternoon.

Sunday is still a tricky forecast. More tropical moisture is expected to feed in and raise rain chances even more.

NBC 6 meteorologist Adam Berg is hopeful that morning showers and storms will kick west by the afternoon, but with the extra instability, that may be a tough ask. We will continue to watch closely, especially ahead of the Panthers parade.