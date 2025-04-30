The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is the current celestial event that is happening now through the end of May.

The meteors will be mainly in the Aquarius constellation which is how it gets its name. The Aquarius constellation has a region known as the “Water Jar” where the “Y” shape of the constellation will be the radial point of the meteors. The meteors travel through the outer layer of the atmosphere at 44 miles per second which translates to 158,000 miles per hour!

You won’t need a telescope to view this but you will need to be away from the city lights.

The meteors are debris left over from Halley’s comet which we were able to see back in the late 80s, 1986 to be exact and it’ll pass by again in 2061.

The debris is responsible for this meteor shower and the meteor shower that is also visible in October in the Orion constellation.

The best viewing for the meteors will be after the moon sets around 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. The event will peak on May 5th and 6th but, again, will be ongoing through May 28th.

We will be able to see about 10 to 30 meteors per hour which translates to about 1 to 3 every 10 minutes within the hour. The southern hemisphere could see up to 50 meteors per hour. If you miss it, this is an annual event that will come again this time next year!