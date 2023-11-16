How much rain fell in South Florida? Here are the totals, highest wind gusts this week

This week’s rain event brought a triple threat of torrential rain, hurricane-force winds and a very dangerous ocean.

The highest wind gust was 75 mph at Government Cut, the channel that divides South Point from Fisher Island for boats going to Port. Port Everglades topped out at 73 mph, Dania Pier at 70 mph and Hillsboro Inlet at 62 mph. Fort Lauderdale Airport, Homestead, North Miami and Pompano Beach all had tropical storm gusts of 55 mph.

Highest wind gusts

Government Cut 75 MPH Port Everglades 73 MPH Dania Pier 70 MPH Hillsboro Inlet 62 MPH Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood 55 MPH Homestead AFB 55 MPH North Miami 55 MPH Pompano Beach 55 MPH Miami - Opa Locka Airport 54 MPH Miami 48 MPH National Weather Service

Rainfall totals came in over a foot in many locations. The highest two-day totals were Lauderdale-By-The-Sea with 13.31 inches, Oakland Park at 12.92 inches and Wilton Manors at 12.47 inches. Fort Lauderdale Airport had 12.20 inches while Miami Airport had 8.44 inches.

If 2023 ended today, Ft Lauderdale would be the wettest city in America with 101"!!! The all-time record is 102.36". We don't actually know the official FLL Airport total from yesterday because the equipment broke. But it will put us above the 102.36". @nbc6 #climateincrisis pic.twitter.com/cmlCxEl7AY — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) November 17, 2023

If the year were to end today, Fort Lauderdale would be the wettest city of 2023 in the entire country. We are up to 101 inches of rain this year, nearly twice as much as a normal year through this point and twice as much as we had last year by this point.

48-hour rainfall reports