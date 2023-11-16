Weather

How much rain fell in South Florida? Here are the totals, highest wind gusts this week

If the year were to end Thursday, Fort Lauderdale would be the wettest city of 2023 in the entire country.

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

This week’s rain event brought a triple threat of torrential rain, hurricane-force winds and a very dangerous ocean.

The highest wind gust was 75 mph at Government Cut, the channel that divides South Point from Fisher Island for boats going to Port. Port Everglades topped out at 73 mph, Dania Pier at 70 mph and Hillsboro Inlet at 62 mph. Fort Lauderdale Airport, Homestead, North Miami and Pompano Beach all had tropical storm gusts of 55 mph.

Highest wind gusts

Government Cut75 MPH
Port Everglades73 MPH
Dania Pier70 MPH
Hillsboro Inlet62 MPH
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood55 MPH
Homestead AFB55 MPH
North Miami55 MPH
Pompano Beach55 MPH
Miami - Opa Locka Airport54 MPH
Miami48 MPH
National Weather Service
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rainfall totals came in over a foot in many locations. The highest two-day totals were Lauderdale-By-The-Sea with 13.31 inches, Oakland Park at 12.92 inches and Wilton Manors at 12.47 inches. Fort Lauderdale Airport had 12.20 inches while Miami Airport had 8.44 inches.

If the year were to end today, Fort Lauderdale would be the wettest city of 2023 in the entire country. We are up to 101 inches of rain this year, nearly twice as much as a normal year through this point and twice as much as we had last year by this point.

48-hour rainfall reports

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea13.31 inches
Oakland Park12.92 inches
Wilton Manors12.47 inches
Ft Lauderdale Exec Aiport12.20 inches
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood10.01 inches
North Miami9.82 inches
Miami International Airport8.44 inches
National Weather Service

This article tagged under:

Weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us