Showers and storms have been around Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Highs should continue to reach for 90 degrees, but we will see more showers and storms filling in throughout the morning and midday timeframe.

By Wednesday afternoon and evening, the storms look to fizzle out and move further into the interior.

On Thursday and Friday, isolated storms may come with stronger winds that reach the severe threshold of 58 mph. The coverage looks to be lower, but the intensity will be higher.

Again: the risk of severe weather is across the area, but it will be very isolated. Not everyone will even see rain, but the rain we do see could have gusty wind and localized ponding at any point in the day.

Highs stay near 90 degrees.

By the weekend, Saharan dust arrives and this will keep hazy sunshine with little change in our temps. Scattered storms are still possible if they can break through the dust layer.

Future forecast

Wednesday

Chance of precipitation is 50%. Morning storms, Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday

Chance of precipitation is 40%.High near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.