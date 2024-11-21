The likely return of La Niña: What will winter look like this year in South Florida?

The return of La Niña this winter will likely lead to a warmer and drier than normal winter season in South Florida.

The La Niña pattern refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific, which occurs, on average, every 3 to 5 years.

La Niña winters are typically characterized by a northern jet stream, which leads to low pressure systems tracking across the Northern half of the United States – keeping storms far away from Florida.

With storms tracking further north, rainfall dips below average during the winter months, increasing drought concerns.

Moderate drought and the possibility of wildfires could highly impact the region from February through early May.

Each of the previous eight La Niña winters has led to moderate to severe drought by spring over parts of South Florida.

It’s a good reminder that as we get into our dry season, use caution and remain weather aware, even while things appear to be quiet.

Additionally, when there is a lack of rain, our temperatures naturally climb. On average and during La Niña winters, temperatures range 1 to 3 degrees above normal.

We expect a dry and warm winter season ahead with sporadic bouts of colder air.

Lastly, it has been known that during La Niña winters, rip currents are also a present threat.

Now through April, rip current-related fatalities and injuries typically increase across Florida beaches. Beachgoers are urged to heed warning flags posted by ocean rescue personnel and always swim at beaches with lifeguards.

If you are not an avid swimmer, enjoy the shoreline or simply stay out of the water.

Happy winter season!