LIVE RADAR: Showers fire up in South Florida on Tuesday

By Chelsea Ambriz

After weeks of dry weather, South Florida is expecting another extreme: periods of heavy rain. And that much-needed rainfall was moving in Tuesday afternoon.

A few showers started to pop up out west in the Everglades and briefly in Palmetto Bay shortly after 1 p.m.

Off-and-on heavy rain is expected particularly after 2 p.m. and into the evening. Everyone in South Florida has a chance for active weather, but not everyone will see it at the same time.

Go here for what you need to know, and follow along with our live radar.

