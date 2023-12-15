Live radar: Track the wet, windy weather moving into South Florida

South Florida is bracing for wet and windy weather this weekend, which prompted some cities to take precautions for flooding and officials to cancel major holiday events.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday directed state agencies to monitor the weather and has even activated the Florida State Guard to respond.

Saturday's forecast, especially — with wind and ocean advisories and a flood watch — is expected to bring some of the strongest weather this week.

Watch the player above to track the nasty weather expected to move into South Florida.

