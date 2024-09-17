LIVE RADAR: Tuesday morning showers may turn into afternoon thunderstorms

Mother Nature continues to remind South Florida that we are firmly in rainy season, and Tuesday looks like more of the same.

With a front just to the north, the region is seeing a round of morning showers roll across parts of the area. Light, scattered showers (not lightning storms) will be seen across portions of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Our area is expecting a break in the action by midday, followed by more rain and thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

That's when localized flooding and frequent lightning appear likely.

The brighter colors on radar illustrate the heaviest rain, which will stay out over the Gulf waters.

The good news for today? The clouds and early showers have squashed the heat advisory.

Future forecast

The end of the week and weekend could finally bring some drier weather, but models aren’t completely agreeing on this solution. We will lower rain chances a touch and keep watching.

Also be on the lookout for King Tide saltwater flooding at high tide this week. The lack of a strong east breeze will be helpful, but again, it's something to keep an eye on.