Loss of language translations, cuts across NWS not a concern at Nation Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is reassuring viewers that recent cuts and the loss of the language translation for non-English speakers provided by the National Weather Service will not affect their operations.

Earlier in April, the NWS announced it would no longer translate products for non-English speakers due to a contract lapse by its provider.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The NWS is also experiencing cuts from the Trump administration as they continue their goal to slash spending in federal agencies.

NBC6 meteorologist Ryan Phillips spoke to Michael Brennan, director of NOAA's National Hurricane Center.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Brennan answered questions on whether or not these recent cuts to the NWS will affect operations during the summer.

"No, I think we're ready to continue doing what we're doing here with our staff and the expertise we have to continue issuing the forecast, the watches and warnings, the products people have come to know and trust here at NHC, and working with our partners throughout the rest of the National Weather Service and throughout federal, state and local governments and agencies to get people the information they need this season," he said.

Brennan was also asked what impacts the NHC could expect after the NWS paused translation services.

"The loss of those will be impactful in terms of those products won't be available, they were experimental largely last year and won't be continue this year but we have the ability through our staff here to reach Spanish language media and get information out in the language that it needs to be and we also have our partners with the local National Weather Service offices, international meteorological agencies who can relay that information to their populations in the languages they need to," he said.