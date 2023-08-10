Miami-Dade, Broward counties under Excessive Heat Warnings

We remain locked in as another brutally hot and humid day is in store for South Florida.

Technically the Keys are under a heat advisory while Miami-Dade and Broward get blessed with yet another excessive heat warning.

The bottom line? Look for feels like numbers to hit the 110-115 degree range. Scattered storms will fire up after lunch bringing some slight relief to a few lucky souls.

The same forecast is in play Friday but even less rain is in the cards. This means we will be hotter for a longer stretch of the day.

More rain is expected this weekend but temperatures will like only fall a couple of degrees. Hang in there, late September usually brings significant drops in humidity.

July was Miami’s hottest single month on record with an average temperature of 86.5°. This beats the previous record of 85.9° from July of 2020. The normal is 84.1°.

And it is now official that July was also Earth’s hottest on record with an average temperature of 62.51°, beating the old record of 61.91° from July of 2019. Earth’s twentieth-century average for July is 60.4°.