More storms on tap for Thursday; weather risks include small hail, gusty winds

After a stormy Wednesday, it looks like more action is expected Thursday.

An upper-level low will continue to work over our region and bring another round of thunderstorms to South Florida, especially during the afternoon.

These upper-lows tend to have cold air with them, and it's the cold air over the warm air at the surface that gets these storms popping.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put Florida under a marginal, level 1 out of 5, risk for severe weather for Thursday and Friday.

The cooler air upstairs in the atmosphere also gives us a better chance of seeing some small hail. This is in addition to some gusty winds, and with any thunderstorm here in South Florida, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Things look to taper off during the early evening hours.

We could see a decent chance of storms again Friday, but this begins a slow tapering off of storms as the upper-low drifts to our north.

Look for your typical rain season daily thunderstorms this weekend and next week.

Future forecast

TODAY: a good chance of showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Rain: 60%. High: 89°.

FRIDAY: Clouds & hazy sun. A good chance of storms. Rain: 50%. High: 90°.

SATURDAY: Warm, humid and hazy. Fewer storms. Rain: 30-40%. High: 90°.

SUNDAY: Warm, humid and hazy. Scattered storms. Rain: 30-40%. High: 90°.