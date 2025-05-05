More storms on the way Monday: See the weather impacts, timing for South Florida

South Florida saw some drought-busting rainfall this weekend, with most of it coming in on Sunday, and another round of storms are on their way.

Here's what to know.

When will it rain today?

Yet another round of storms are expected on Monday, with rain developing as early as midday.

Thunderstorms could extend into the late afternoon hours and possibly even the early evening.

What weather impacts could South Florida see?

The region is under a “marginal risk” of severe storms, which means we have an isolated chance of severe weather. Even so, general thunderstorms can be very impactful here in South Florida with frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall expected.

In addition, we have an isolated chances of seeing gusty winds and small hail, too.

Future forecast

The forecast is calling for much drier times ahead, starting this evening, with very little rain expected for the balance of the week. Our next real chance of rain is pointing to this weekend.

How much rain fell over the weekend? Check out the rainfall totals

We had reports of 2 to 3 inches of rain across portions of Broward County with some over-the-top amounts across Miami-Dade County.

Estimates show that Cutler Bay saw over 6 inches of rain on Sunday. The rain accumulated substantially in these areas, too:

Palmetto Bay, around 5 inches

Richmond Heights, around 4 inches

South Miami, around 3 inches

Plantation, around 2 inches

South Florida drought conditions

This weekend effectively ended the drought for many areas, but Miami and Fort Lauderdale are still roughly 5 inches below where they should be at this point in the year.

This is according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map, which updates weekly on Thursdays.