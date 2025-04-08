Morning 60s to return to South Florida Wednesday–after some Tuesday showers

Look for another warm day across South Florida with a little more humidity to boot.

With a front sliding in from the north Tuesday, the extra warmth and humidity will help spark showers and thunderstorms across the area.

We really need the rain with much of South Florida officially in a drought, down roughly 3 to 4 inches on the year. (And we're still more than a month away from rainy season, which starts May 15.)

The latest guidance is suggesting a midday to early evening window for the rain, and we may get just enough to dent the drought without getting too much all at once.

We don’t expect widespread severe weather either, although and storm in South Florida can drop isolated heavy rains along with lightning.

You’ll notice a big difference when you step outside Wednesday morning.

Morning 60s make a return with highs near or slightly below normal for the year, topping out in the low-80 degrees.