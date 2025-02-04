Weather

Morning fog drops visibility in Kendall, Broward

A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of South Florida Tuesday morning.

Metro Broward County and inland Miami-Dade County are under the advisory until 8 a.m.

"With the humidity and light winds, [we get a] dense fog advisory," NBC6 meteorologist Adam Berg said.

Fog captured in Weston on Feb. 4, 2025.

Visibility was down to 5 miles in Pembroke Pines, 6 miles in Homestead and 3 miles in Kendall at around 6:15 a.m. Normal visibility is 10 miles.

Impacted areas in Broward include Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, Miramar, Davie, Hollywood and Sunrise, according to the National Weather Service.

Fog captured in Weston on Feb. 4, 2025.

Tips from the National Weather Service for driving in fog

  • Drive with lights on low beam.
  • Reduce speed. Allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.
  • Avoid crossing traffic unless absolutely necessary.
  • Listen for traffic you cannot see.
  • Use wipers and defroster as necessary for maximum vision.
  • Be patient! Don't pass lines of traffic.
  • Unless absolutely necessary, don't stop on any freeway or other heavily traveled road.
  • If your car is disabled or you can’t continue, pull well onto the shoulder and turn off lights. Move away from your vehicle.
  • Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.
  • Be especially cautious in and near school zones. Watch for flashing yellow or red signals on school buses. Watch for children waiting for buses in the fog.
  • Also, be aware that smoke from grass and forest fires along roadways can combine with fog to rapidly drop visiblities to zero.

