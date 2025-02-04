Morning fog drops visibility in Kendall, Broward

A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of South Florida Tuesday morning.

Metro Broward County and inland Miami-Dade County are under the advisory until 8 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"With the humidity and light winds, [we get a] dense fog advisory," NBC6 meteorologist Adam Berg said.

Fog captured in Weston on Feb. 4, 2025.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Visibility was down to 5 miles in Pembroke Pines, 6 miles in Homestead and 3 miles in Kendall at around 6:15 a.m. Normal visibility is 10 miles.

Impacted areas in Broward include Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, Miramar, Davie, Hollywood and Sunrise, according to the National Weather Service.

Fog captured in Weston on Feb. 4, 2025.

Tips from the National Weather Service for driving in fog