Most of Miami-Dade, Broward in severe drought; extreme drought conditions expand

Our weekly update is in, and drought conditions continue to worsen across South Florida, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.

Moderate drought, severe drought and extreme drought areas have expanded, Thursday's report detailed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami is currently running a rainfall deficit of about 5 inches on the year with Fort Lauderdale right behind at over 3 inches. This means 3 to 5 inches of rain would have to fall all at once just to get Miami and Fort Lauderdale back to where they should be.

The new drought monitor is in and things continue to worsen. Moderate, severe and extreme drought have expanded. Many spots are down about 5" on the year from where we should be. Not much rain in the forecast either. Rainy season cant come soon enough! @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/4Wsbfksg3q — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) April 24, 2025

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

April has been especially dry as we’ve had rain fall only one time this month in both cities, on April 8.

The Florida Keys are a mixed bag. Marathon is down over 3 inches on the year, but interestingly, we are seeing a rainfall surplus just down the road in Key West.

This is mainly due to a couple of isolated huge rain events across the Lower Keys earlier this year.

It’s not unusual to see drought conditions during dry season, but this has been especially dry, and the extended forecast doesn’t offer much relief.

May 15 can’t come soon enough, as this date kicks off rainy season.