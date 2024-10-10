National Hurricane Center director says Milton will ‘go down in Florida history'

NBC6's Chelsea Ambriz spoke to Michael Brennen, the director of the National Hurricane Center, about everything from Milton's landfall and its sheer size to the winds, tornadoes and storm surge it caused.

Additionally, they discussed the future forecast, and what Florida is expecting as Milton makes its way out.

Brennen said Milton is going to "go down in Florida history as one of the more impactful storms, especially in terms of its scale."

"It's not always good news when storms weaken. We tend to think, 'Oh that's good, maybe it means the impacts are less,' but in this case, the storm got bigger as the peak winds came down, and kind of enhanced the scale over which those winds were felt," he added.