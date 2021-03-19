first alert weather

NBC 6 First Alert Weather Team Certified Most Accurate 8 Years In a Row

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NBC 6 First Alert Weather Team has been certified as the most accurate local weather forecast in South Florida for the eighth year in a row by WeatheRate.

Here’s how it works: Every day, one meteorologist from our team enters our forecast into the WeatheRate website. We predict the temperature and precipitation for the next four days and include wind, severe storms, fog and even the sky conditions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

WeatheRate then compares our forecast to the actual weather that happens and we get a score. Like golf, the lower the score, the better the forecast.

Local

florida fish and wildlife 56 mins ago

Suspects Inflicted Fatal Injuries on Pelican, Officials Say

Florida Keys 2 hours ago

Tourist Dies After Getting Stuck in Window at Florida Keys Resort

WeatheRate then looks at the scores of all the television stations in South Florida and at the end of the year, awards one station the title of “most accurate.”

WeatheRate does this in cities all across the country, but in South Florida, NBC 6 has been king for eight years running, and John, Adam, Angie, Ryan and Steve are incredibly proud.

As we always say, we want to get the forecast right, even on the quiet days so viewers will trust us on the dangerous weather days.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherJohn MoralesSteve MacLaughlinRyan PhillipsAdam Berg
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us