On and off rain expected Saturday as scattered storms move onshore across South Florida

Scattered storms are working onshore this morning with temperatures starting out the day in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Scattered storms will become more widespread as the morning continues. By midday heavy rain will be expected across South Florida. This is from some tropical moisture we’ve been watching. The wave will keep it active through our Saturday and storms should be ending as we head into the evening hours.

By Sunday, a plume of Saharan Dust starts working into the area – this just means drier air will make storm development limited. Sunday could start with a shower or two before less activity returns to the forecast.

Monday and Tuesday we lower the rain chances across the area. This break in widespread activity is short lived as more moisture quickly returns midweek and takes us through the rest of next week.

Temps don’t move too much, we’ll expect highs around 90 and overnight lows near 80.

The tropics feature several waves to keep an eye on but as of right now, no major impact to South Florida. The moisture we get Saturday will move into the gulf and could organize just a bit but no major event is forecasted at this time.

