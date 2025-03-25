After weeks of dry weather, much-needed rain returns to South Florida

After weeks of dry weather, South Florida will prepare for the other extreme: periods of heavy rain.

We are anticipating much-needed rainfall across the region Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

You’ll notice a warm and muggy start to your day with partly cloudy skies.

Winds Tuesday will remain out of the southeast, priming the atmosphere with ample moisture.

The cause of the inclement weather will be a disturbance that will cross the area, leading to periods of heavy rainfall.

As far as the timing of the rain, anytime after 2 p.m. is likely. The heaviest rain should hold off until the evening hours.

Some storms could certainly pack a punch, leading to downpours and gusty winds in some spots.

A few lingering showers are possible through Wednesday morning and early afternoon.

Anywhere between half an inch to an inch of rain could fall.

The rain comes at a great time since most of the region continues to deal with severe drought.