Rain, tornadoes, surge and wind: Milton may bring these threats to South Florida

Hurricane Milton prompted tropical storm warnings for South Florida Tuesday, and though it will make landfall near Tampa, it is still expected to bring impacts to our region in the coming days.

RAIN: A flood watch is in effect until Thursday morning. We still have 2-4 inches of rain expected Tuesday ahead of the outer bands of Milton on Wednesday. The localized flooding is from a low pressure that has moved east and is now being monitored by the NHC. After Tuesday, this will not impact South Florida regardless of development. Wednesday, rainfall totals look to be 2-4 inches with locally higher totals if several pockets pass over the same area from Milton.

TORNADOES: There is an isolated threat for spin ups Tuesday, especially at night, as the outer bands begin to arrive. There is a better chance for some of the outer bands of Milton to produce tornadoes Wednesday. The threat is slightly higher Wednesday night into Thursday morning for a few passing, quick tornadoes. They are usually weak but frequent.

SURGE: The Florida Keys could experience 1-3 feet of water inundation, but there is no major risk for surge for Broward or Miami-Dade.

WIND: We could experience gusty wind starting overnight and into Wednesday morning. Breezy conditions will last all day and into Thursday. Gusts could be 35-45 mph but stronger within the rain bands from Milton.

Future forecast

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and tropical storms. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 104. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35+ mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a southwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.