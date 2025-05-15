Rainy season kicks off hot and dry. Here's why, and when you may see more storms

What to Know Thursday, May 15 marks the start of the South Florida rainy season, and it runs until Oct. 15

This is when South Florida gets 60-70% of its yearly rainfall, sometimes more.

Rainy season usually showcases some predictable phases, or mini "seasons"

Yes, rainy season starts on Thursday, the very day that’s set for afternoon highs to peak near 90° with nary a shower in the forecast.

The season, ending on Oct. 15, is parallel to the Atlantic hurricane season which has set start and end dates, too.

But why would the rainy season commence on a hot and dry day in the middle of May? And how much rain could we see and when?

What is rainy season?

Tucked away in five months that don’t yield showers every day, that’s a significant amount of rain.

How much rain can South Florida expect during rainy season 2025?

The metro areas average 37 to 45 inches of rainfall in this period, but because of the nature of the scattered showers and storms, seasonal totals often vary from place to place.

2024 serves as a great example, as Fort Lauderdale recorded 55 inches of rain while Miami measured 54 inches.

What is consistent about the South Florida rainy season is the somewhat predicable phases it showcases.

The mini 'seasons' within rainy season

The first phase, lasting from late May into early July, is often the stormiest and produces the greatest number of severe weather days. The highest frequency of storms occurs in the period from Memorial Day through the 4th of July.

By mid-summer, South Florida settles into the hottest and driest phase of summer season. A slight downturn in overall shower activity occurs as a steadier easterly breeze can keep showers contained to the nighttime and early morning hours, yielding hot and dry afternoons.

Additionally, bouts of Saharan air can move across the region, suppressing daily storms and tropical activity.

The homestretch of the season comes right around Labor Day, continuing through mid-October. This period brings the highest variability of rainfall to the area.

This is due to the possibility of passing tropical systems and the eventual approach, or arrival, of cold fronts. Of course, any of these factors can influence the local rainfall pattern later than Oct. 15. In practice, it’s usually a strong cold front sliding through the state that wraps up the normal oscillations of the South Florida rainy season.

Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Why does rainy season start on May 15?

In years past, a series of criteria were weighed to determine the “official” start and end to the rainy season. This included observing consecutive days with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s with dew point temperatures over 70°.

This combination provides the familiar "sticky" feel to the air. Additionally, the metric of afternoon storms over land and nighttime storms over the Atlantic waters helped to mark the shift to the season.

Due to the varying nature of these somewhat subjective parameters, the determination of the season’s start used to be made retroactively. This served little use to residents once the season had already started.

Since 2018, the National Weather Service in Miami moved to a definitive start and end date for the rainy season, regardless of the weather conditions.

The move, strictly to signal the expected summertime pattern around the region, provided a more consistent expectation to South Floridians.

Is it normal to start off rainy season on a hot, dry day?

Just as you shouldn’t necessarily expect a tropical system to form on June 1 (the very first day of hurricane season), storms don’t automatically fire up on May 15.

But it was the desire to shift away from subjective parameters that lead to a start and end date being established. This period, generally reflective of the time South Florida will see a wetter pattern, allows residents to have reasonable anticipation of stormy days and unbearably muggy nights.

While the 2025 rainy season won’t begin with a bang, it’s inevitable that it will show its face soon enough, providing days of rain to recharge pools, landscaping and waterways around the area.