Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms for Most of South Florida Wednesday

Deeper moisture pushing north will bring rain to much of South Florida later Wednesday.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon commute. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid-80s.

A flood advisory was issued for inland Miami-Dade County until 5:15 p.m. Areas that will experience minor flooding are Homestead, Homestead General Airport, Redland, Florida City and Everglades National Park.

Rain chances go even higher for Thursday and Friday with most of South Florida seeing rain and storms each day.

We stand to see some improvement this weekend with Sunday looking like the driest day. Highs will push back to 90.

Track the weather across South Florida with NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

