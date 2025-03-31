See rainfall totals after storms drenched South Florida; wet weather still in forecast

Sunday was quite a day as multiple flash flood warnings were issued across South Florida.

A disturbance interacting with high humidity brought widespread rainfall amounts of 3 inches or more across the region, drenching residents and roads after weeks of drought.

Where did it rain the most in South Florida?

Kendall took the top spot with a whopping 7.93 inches of rain on Sunday. Miami Beach was right behind with 6.23 inches of rain. Videos from South Beach showed people in ankle-deep water.

The following cities also saw heavy rainfall:

Tamiami Executive Airport: 4.54 inches

Coconut Grover: 4.07 inches

Plantation: 3.48 inches

Weston: 3.39 inches

And during the last day of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, attendees and drivers had to deal with flooded streets. Video showed some revelers in ponchos and others only in festival clothes trudging through water.

Weather today and for the rest of the week in South Florida

Conditions quickly improved overnight as no advisories or warnings are currently in effect on Monday.

Even with all of this rain, most of South Florida is still running a rainfall deficit for the year, but this certainly put a dent in our severe drought. Another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall would completely wipe out the drought.

The forecast is much more tranquil for the rest of the week.

Only an isolated shower is in the forecast Monday morning, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if South Florida saw a little flare up of storms again late in the afternoon and into the early evening.

Even though storm chances are coming in much lower this afternoon at 30%, if rain hits any of the flooded areas from Sunday, we could see some additional issues will standing water.

We will watch the skies closely Monday. Rain chances drop precipitously from here, with a 20% chance on Tuesday and maybe nothing for the rest of the week.