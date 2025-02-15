Series of cold fronts are on the way – What to expect for Presidents' Day weekend

The long holiday weekend is here, and temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will be well above average and downright summer-like.
By Sunday, daytime highs in Miami will come close to tying the record of 88 degrees; our forecast high is 86.
But change is near – a cold front will work through South Florida on Sunday night into Monday, ushering in seasonable temperatures as well as a few spotty showers.
Presidents' Day features afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s.
Another warm-up is in store for the middle of next week before a second front moves into the area.
The second cold front will push through the region Thursday night and this one will deliver a cooler blast of air.