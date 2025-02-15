South Florida

Series of cold fronts are on the way – What to expect for Presidents' Day weekend

Here's what the holiday weekend weather in South Florida entails

By Llarisa Abreu

The long holiday weekend is here, and temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will be well above average and downright summer-like.

By Sunday, daytime highs in Miami will come close to tying the record of 88 degrees; our forecast high is 86.

But change is near – a cold front will work through South Florida on Sunday night into Monday, ushering in seasonable temperatures as well as a few spotty showers.

Presidents' Day features afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s.  

Another warm-up is in store for the middle of next week before a second front moves into the area.

The second cold front will push through the region Thursday night and this one will deliver a cooler blast of air.

