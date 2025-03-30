Severe thunderstorms expected throughout South Florida

After some light rain touched down in South Florida on Saturday, more scattered showers and severe thunderstorms are expected to be felt on Sunday.
The Storm Prediction Center has added a level 1, marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon.
There is a mid-level disturbance coupled with strong winds aloft, creating some shear.
This will support some strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
The daytime heating is still expected to be the main trigger but there is an isolated threat of damaging winds and small hail.