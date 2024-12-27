Showers, warm temps are in the forecast for South Florida's weekend weather

The weekend is upon us, and it looks like the gloomy, humid and warm weather will continue.

In fact, humidity levels have moved up considerably since last weekend, and you can really feel it out there.

Showers have moved back into the forecast as well and could occur at any time this weekend.

The latest guidance is coming in at about 30-40% of the area seeing rain each day. Thankfully, steady, heavy rain does not appear likely, so keep those outdoor plans.

It’s a bit warm out there, but a nice breeze will also be around. Just be aware that the rip current risk at area beaches will remain high and seas will range from 3 to 4 feet, occasionally hitting 5 feet.

As far as temperatures are concerned, morning numbers will be quite warm, starting off in the 70s each day. The typical low this time of year is 63 degrees. Afternoon highs will be a touch above average each day too, topping out around 80 degrees.

The timing of these showers will be tricky this weekend, so keep checking back for the latest forecast.