South Florida–and F1 Miami Grand Prix?–to see weekend rain as drought worsens

This week’s drought update is in, and as expected, the numbers are getting worse.

But there is some good news on the horizon (though it may be bad news for your commute)—the rain should be coming back to South Florida in the next couple of days.

And it could even fall over the Miami International Autodrome, while drivers are racing in the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Here's what you need to know.

Will it rain today or this weekend?

Yes! Humidity levels are expected to rise this weekend and into next week, giving us a little extra fuel to work with.

The trigger will be a front dipping into the central and northern part of the state. While there is plenty of model divergence right now when it comes to timing, it’s safe to say Sunday to Tuesday should offer some drought relief.

Exactly how much is tough to say right now, but we will take anything we can get at this point.

Will it rain during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix?

If the rain comes by Sunday around 4 p.m., it could possibly throw a wrench into the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Wet conditions are considered an equalizer, as the gap between the teams is closed and slower cars are able to compete better with the frontrunners.

When was the last time it rained in South Florida?

The last time Fort Lauderdale and Miami saw measurable rain was way back on March 10, and neither location even picked up a tenth of an inch.

How bad is the drought in South Florida?

Our "extreme drought" designation has grown, and now takes up roughly half of Broward County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map, which updates weekly on Thursdays.

Extreme drought has also pushed into Miami-Dade County for the first time this year, and meanwhile, severe drought is also expanding.

The only area that is seeing a rainfall surplus for the year continues to be Key West and the Lower Keys. Key West is more than 3 inches of rain ahead of schedule year to date.

Conversely, the numbers for Fort Lauderdale and Miami are brutal. Miami is down almost 6 inches year-to-date, while Fort Lauderdale is down more than 4 inches from where it should be at this point in the year.