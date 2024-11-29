South Florida cold front arrives this weekend. Then, another brings lows in the 50s

South Florida has two cold fronts on the way in the coming days, one that is forecast to bring a stronger chill, but it's going to get warm before the first one arrives.

High temperatures for Friday will be above normal and around 84 degrees. Normal for this time of year is a high of 80 and a low of 67 degrees.

The first cold front arrives Friday night.

The front will take the above-normal high temperatures and bring then to normal, around 80 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

Cloudier skies come and a stray shower is possible Friday night and Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies keep morning temperatures normal, and around 68 degrees all weekend.

Sunday night, the secondary front arrives, and this is when morning temperatures dip back into the upper-60 degrees and low 50 degrees.

The cool air settles in not just for the mornings, but also for the afternoon. All around we stay below normal and the clouds clear out.

Tuesday will be the coldest day, with morning temperatures for everyone in the 50s and expected afternoon highs of around 74 degrees.

Highs in the mid-70s lasts all week. We slowly warm up after Tuesday, but we don’t see any 80s in the forecast through the end of the week.