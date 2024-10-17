South Florida cold front brings breeze and temps in low 70s

The first cold front of the season is here, and you may have felt it Thursday morning as temperatures dipped into the low 70s.

While that doesn’t seem like much, it is some of the coolest weather since last April and May.

The humidity is way down too, but the winds are what will likely impact you the most.

The highs will climb to near 80 for Thursday, with a slow warming trend into the mid-80s by the weekend.

Windy weather

A wind advisory is in effect for folks along and east of Interstate 95. Look for gusts 35 mph and over.

Additionally, there's a high risk of rip currents in play, along with a small craft advisory as seas could occasionally hit 13 feet.

This will also make this current King Tide cycle we are going through a bit more impactful. Watch for saltwater flooding around high tide for the next few days.

Rain chances

A far as showers are concerned, we have lowered the chances to about 20% between now and the weekend, so keep those outdoor plans… just hold on to your hats.

Throwback Thursday

The last time it felt this cool in Miami and Key West was on May 20, when it was 71 degrees. It's been even longer since Fort Lauderdale felt these temps; you'd have to go back to April 24 for a 72-degree day.

And it was nearly this same time last year that South Florida experienced the season's first morning with lows in the 60s.

Future forecast

Friday: Gusty, isolated showers. Highs near 82.

Saturday: Gusty, isolated showers. Highs near 83.

Sunday: Breezy, isolated showers. Highs near 84.