South Florida could see additional inches of rainfall, flood risk continues Wednesday

This soggy pattern is due to the return of tropical moisture to the region, an element lacking since the South Florida rainy season started

By Ryan Phillips

NBC Universal, Inc.

The risk for isolated flooding continues today as South Florida remains in a soggy forecast pattern.

Tuesday’s tropical rains produced between 3 and 6 inches of rainfall and multiple flash flood warnings in the season’s first significant rain event.

For Wednesday, a flood watch remains in effect for all of South Florida and the Florida Keys as the stage is set for rounds of rainfall that may kick off further flooding.

An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible through the day, with downpours likely to continue through Friday.

By the weekend, it’s reasonable some locations could see five-day accumulations of 7 to 10 inches.

This soggy pattern is due to the return of tropical moisture to the region, an element lacking since the South Florida rainy season started on May 15.

NBC6’s Adam Berg has your forecast for today, Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

In addition, a disturbance will move away from the peninsula Wednesday, dragging moisture behind it.

The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a 20 % chance for development in the western Atlantic over the next several days, far removed from Florida.

Otherwise, local conditions will remain supportive of heavy rainfall through Saturday, with more sunshine and fewer storms expected Sunday.

