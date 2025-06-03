South Florida expects more rain as flood watch remains in effect

After a pretty tame second half of May, the rain has really ramped up across South Florida.

An upper-low in the eastern Gulf of Mexico has pushed very deep moisture across our backyard. Many areas picked up 3-4 inches or more (including Miami International Airport) on Monday, and we’ve already seen multiple flood advisories early Tuesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A flood advisory for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties expired Tuesday morning, while a flood watch will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday. See all weather alerts here.

Here's what to know.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Will it rain on Tuesday?

The second half of Tuesday will likely be even busier as temperatures rise a bit, so it makes sense that we have a flood watch in effect into Wednesday.

It would be no surprise to see another 3-4 inches and more over the next 24 hours.

While a significant round of severe storms are not expected, a brief strong wind gust could occur from time to time, but really, flooding is our main concern.

When will the rain stop?

The upper-low responsible for the deluge is forecast to lift to the north over the next 48 hours, and this should take the deepest moisture with it.

Rain chances should begin dipping late Wednesday into Thursday with just isolated showers and storms late this week and weekend.

The extra sunshine will bring back the heat as well.

How's the drought in South Florida?

The one benefit from all of this rain is the progress being made on the drought. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the drought completely erased in some spots by the end of the week.