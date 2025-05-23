first alert weather

More rain expected Friday ahead of holiday weekend: South Florida's Memorial Day forecast

The holiday weekend is not perfect, but there have been some encouraging signs.

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cold front's approach triggered some strong storms on Thursday and will do the same on Friday.

Friday's storm chances look to begin earlier than Thursday's, as early as noon, but peak mid-afternoon.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties will take the brunt of the action with isolated severe storms; wind and hail are the concerns, along with isolated flooding.

So the rain might be widespread for a few hours, but the severe and flooding threats are isolated.

What's the Memorial Day weekend forecast in South Florida?

The holiday weekend is not perfect, but there have been some encouraging signs for Sunday and Monday with only some isolated to scattered storms and mainly far inland and away from the beaches.

The only not-so-great day may be Saturday, when the rain chances are higher area-wide. Not washout-type rain, but certainly more active than the other days.

In short...

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Strong afternoon storms. Rain: 50%. High: 91°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Scattered storms. Rain: 40%. High: 89°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Widely scattered storms, mainly inland. Rain: 30%. High: 90°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated storms. Rain: 20%. High: 90°

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
