The holiday is here South Florida, and you can prepare for some rain drops on your Memorial Day.

A few showers have already been scattered around the area Monday morning. Temperatures have been in the low 80s through the overnight hours.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Quick passing rain will remain in the forecast off and on throughout Monday, on the sea breeze. High temperatures reach near 90 degrees and feel-like conditions will be near 100 degrees.

The showers and storms will move on the breeze, so Monday afternoon, the more intense activity should stay west and mainly inland. There is a better chance to see a shower on Memorial Day than the last few days.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Future forecast

This sets us up for an unsettled pattern through the rest of the week with daily downpours expected.

The heat sticks around with high temps staying near 90 degrees, and there is little relief overnight with lows staying near 80 degrees.

Sunday broke records

Morning lows on Sunday broke warm records in Miami and Fort Lauderdale! Both cities stayed at 81 degrees.

This was the warmest-low temperature for the date (May 25) on record. In Miami, this breaks the old record of 79 degrees set in 2022. In Fort Lauderdale, this breaks the record of 80 for the date which was set last year, 2024.

In short...

Memorial Day, Monday

A 30% chance of storms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 30% chance of storms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 30% chance of storms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Chance of precipitation is 40%.Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.