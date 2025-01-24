South Florida to see temperatures 15 degrees below average on Saturday

We’ve been dealing with below-average temperatures for a few days now, but the 40s finally started working into South Florida early Friday morning.

The unofficial low so far on Thursday is 48 degrees in Fort Lauderdale, 49 in Miami and 60 in Key West. These numbers are more than ten degrees below average for this time of the year--but nowhere near record lows.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The current record low for a 24th of January in Fort Lauderdale stands at 34 degrees; in Miami the number is 36 and in Key West, the record low for this date comes in at 45 degrees.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The cool, northwest breeze continues Friday night, and this time around we expect the skies to clear. This will bring even cooler temperatures to the region at night.

Clouds radiate heat, so without them we lose that subtle heat source.

We are forecasting a Saturday morning low of 46 degrees in Miami, 45 in Fort Lauderdale and 53 in Key West. These numbers will be roughly 15 degrees below average.

The current record low for Jan. 25 stands at: 36 degrees in Fort Lauderdale, 36 degrees in Miami and 49 degrees in Key West.

So even though this bout of chilly weather is far from record-breaking, it will still offer up the coolest numbers since the middle of January 2023.

Saturday afternoon will mark the beginning of a big warming trend, with 70s possible by the afternoon.