South Florida under fire weather watch; smoky haze drifts over Broward

A fire weather watch is in effect across South Florida until 7 p.m. Thursday, after the passage of Wednesday night's front left the air bone dry.

It is also quite gusty, as wind gusts are coming in close to 25 mph.

This combination of low humidity, lack of rain and gusty winds has prompted a fire weather watch, meaning that "any fire that develops could catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended," the National Weather Service says.

Fire in Fort Lauderdale today? Not quite

Seeing smoke and wondering if there's a fire in Broward County today? Not quite.

The source is actually a controlled burn that started last week in Palm Beach County. Some of that haze is being dragged down to Broward County by the northwest wind.

SMOKE ADVISORY: A smokey haze has blanketed much of our region. The source is believed to be far northwest of us, near Lake Okeechobee. A brisk NW wind is carrying it towards our area. pic.twitter.com/WKVJHm7cb0 — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) March 6, 2025

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue warned residents that the haze seen over the area doesn't currently present a hazard, but "folks with particularly sensitive respiratory systems should limit time outside until the haze clears."

Future forecast

Temperatures are still in the upper 60s as of 12:30 p.m., and highs are forecast to stay in the mid-70s.

With that said, overnight lows are still expected to dive into the low- to mid-50s Thursday night, giving way to a delightful Friday.

One thing about dry air is that it cools and warms rapidly. So by Friday, temperatures will bounce back into the mid- to upper-70s.

South Florida still has a hot weekend on tap, and the heat might even break some records, especially by Sunday.

Another front knocks temperatures back to near-average for the start of next week. Rain also looks to make a comeback by Monday.